Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.