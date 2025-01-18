Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

