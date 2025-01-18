Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

