Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 190.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Barclays by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,335,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Barclays by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,690,000 after buying an additional 426,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barclays Stock Up 2.0 %

BCS opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.