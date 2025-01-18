Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Copart by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,034,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,514,000 after buying an additional 365,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.90 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

