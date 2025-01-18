Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $282.63 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

