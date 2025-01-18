Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $145.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

