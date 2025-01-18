Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 9,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $353.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.