Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

