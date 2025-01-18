Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

