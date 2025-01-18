Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1,940.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

