Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

