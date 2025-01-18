Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 981.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 598.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after buying an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NYSE UL opened at $55.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

