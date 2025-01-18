Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $33,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,891.55. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $100,848 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

