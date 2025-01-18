Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

