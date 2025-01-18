Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $191.69 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $192.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $292,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,312,450. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $20,599,471.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,916,778.46. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,167 shares of company stock worth $99,996,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.92.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

