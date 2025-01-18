Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.