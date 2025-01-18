Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.