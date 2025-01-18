Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Workday by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 17.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $249.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

