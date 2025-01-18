Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $242.11 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

