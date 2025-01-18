Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 238,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

