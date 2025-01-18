Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.35.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $401.84 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $404.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

