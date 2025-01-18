Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 108,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 319,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.