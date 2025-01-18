Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,911,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $180.72 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

