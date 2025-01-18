Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 55,923 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 181,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

