Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,603 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 140,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,939 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

