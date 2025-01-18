Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $221.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

