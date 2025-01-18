Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

