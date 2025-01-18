Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,046,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.