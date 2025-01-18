Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 110 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 67.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 24.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in McKesson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $592.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.29. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

