Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 14,784 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 155,042 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

