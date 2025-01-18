Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 18,022 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 138,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 78,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

