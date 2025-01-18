Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

