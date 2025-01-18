Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.81.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.36 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

