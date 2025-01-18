Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

KTTA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.