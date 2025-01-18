Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance
KTTA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pasithea Therapeutics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.