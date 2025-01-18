Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 243,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $4,615,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 75.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

PYCR stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

