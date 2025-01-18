PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.74. 5,090,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,412,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

