Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of PKST opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 143.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

