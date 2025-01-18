Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,729,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after buying an additional 264,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 795,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,622,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after acquiring an additional 375,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $143,844.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,908.56. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,472,573.92. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,883. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $264.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 307.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

