Piper Sandler Cuts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $193.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

In other Chord Energy news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

