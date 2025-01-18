Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PBH. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

