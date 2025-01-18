Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRME. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.86. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 895,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

