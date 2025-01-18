Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Probe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.