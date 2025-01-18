PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,289,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,310,572.71. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 14.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 684,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PROG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 94,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PROG by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.17. PROG has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s payout ratio is 13.30%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

