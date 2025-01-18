Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $53.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. TD Cowen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This represents a 28.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

