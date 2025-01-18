PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 439,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,794 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $58,533.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,669.22. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,737 shares of company stock worth $10,920,687. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.