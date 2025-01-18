Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

