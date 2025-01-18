Q1 Earnings Estimate for 908 Devices Issued By William Blair

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday.

908 Devices stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

