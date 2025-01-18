Q1 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Raised by Zacks Research

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

AXS opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after buying an additional 213,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,110 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.