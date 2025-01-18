Q1 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Reduced by Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.19. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

